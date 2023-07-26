Keeping tabs on registered sex offenders part of a three-day operation in Cleveland Co.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County deputies have been out for the past two days checking on convicted sex offenders in the area.

Dozens of officers both in uniform and plain clothes are making sure those convicted of the crime are living where they’re supposed to and staying away from schools, parks and anywhere children may congregate.

Teams that fanned out making close to 400 compliance checks to make sure registered sex offenders are playing by the rules.

Embedded with Deputies in Cleveland County as they check for compliance with registered sex offenders.

-384 Registered Sex Offenders have been verified.

- 4 not verified

- 12 facing charges for failure to change address

- 7 facing probation violations

- 3 need more investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies like Mitchell Hinson and Aaron Sims were out doing checks for registered sex offenders in Cleveland County. They said don’t know what to expect each time they knock on the door.

“There’s possibly some guns at the residence,” Hinson read on one offender’s information sheet.

It’s a three-day operation involving not only the sheriff’s office but undercover officers and agents with the US Marshals Service. They’re tasked with what are called knock and talks, stopping by each sex offender’s home and verifying that person is operating within the law.

“If they’re not living where they’re supposed to be living or if they’ve slipped up and broken the law again, they’re looking at serious time,” said Hinson.

A person charged with a sex offense can be convicted of anything from public urination to sex crimes involving children.

“That’s one reason why we take this so serious,” said Hinson.

The assignment this go around was to check up on an offender on the east side of the county. The problem is this isn’t the first time deputies have tried to find him.

“They’ve checked it twice already and not been able to verify the offender is living there,” according to Hinson.

Chief Deputy Durwin Briscoe said keeping tabs on sex offenders in the county provides a valuable database in case another crime like this occurs.

“Those are the individuals that if we have a new offense or something, those are the individuals that we are going to look at first,” he said.

Officers arrived along the street in search of the reported sex offender. Who came to the door was a surprise for everyone: two children the oldest being barely a teenager. But the person they were looking for was nowhere to be found.

“They said the offender is at work in Dallas, but they didn’t know where,” Hinson said.

Deputies will be back out again for the third time to see if they can make contact with the offender to make sure he’s compliant with the law.

