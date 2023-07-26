Iredell-Statesville Schools to begin pilot program for free meals for students at 18 schools

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell-Statesville School Nutrition is participating in Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), allowing 18 schools to pilot a complimentary breakfast and lunch program for the 2023-2024 school year.

“What that does is allow all of those children to eat free at those 18 sites, not just the ones approved for free or reduced meals,” said Tina Wilson, School Nutrition Director for Iredell-Statesville Schools. “We will see meals increase, participation will increase because more students will eat because they don’t have to pay for it, and let’s face it, you’ve got a family of 3 or 4 kids, that adds up pretty quick. You’re paying $1.50 for breakfast and $3 for each meal for a family it’s just not affordable to, even if it is affordable, why should they do it?”

All students enrolled at these schools may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge.

2023-2024 Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Schools:

● Celeste Henkel Elementary

● Harmony Elementary

● Statesville High

● Cloverleaf Elementary

● N.B. Mills Elementary

● Third Creek Elementary

● Cool Springs Elementary

● North Iredell Middle

● Third Creek Middle

● Discovery Program at the Springs

● Northview Academy

● Union Grove Elementary

● East Iredell Elementary

● Scotts Elementary

● West Iredell High

● East Iredell Middle

● Sharon Elementary

● West Iredell Middle

This news comes just a month after the community raised approximately $30,000 through the “A Clean Slate for a Full Plate” initiative to clear the majority of debt students had accumulated throughout the school year.

“We are so thankful for the support of our community,” explained Superintendent Dr. Jeff James. “I’m glad our elected officials are continuing to put school nutrition at the forefront of meeting the needs of our community.”

In addition to providing this school-wide eligibility program, the 2023-2024 Free and Reduced-Price Meal Application is now available for the upcoming school year for families who attend other schools. Each family only needs to complete this application once.

“I’m excited to offer this to all of our families,” Wilson added. “Bottom line, we’re here to feed our children. We’re here to educate our children, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Families that are approved for free or reduced-price meals may be eligible for waivers of certain school and testing fees.

Parents are encouraged to begin their applications today in preparation for the upcoming school year by visiting www.lunchapplication.com and clicking the “Apply Now” link.

All questions about the Free and Reduced-Price Application may be directed to Joan Newland, Free and Reduced Coordinator for Iredell-Statesville Schools at 704-873-2175.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.