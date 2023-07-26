Inmate captured in Iredell County more than a week after escaping prison

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities captured an inmate following a three-hour manhunt on Wednesday, more than a week after he escaped a Caldwell County prison.

Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the Caldwell Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility, on July 17.

He had been serving a 19-month sentence for possession of stolen goods and drug possession, and was scheduled to be released in February 2024.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were given a tip regarding a possible sighting of Brown near a homeless camp on Brown Summit Avenue.

Once at the scene, Brown reportedly ran away from deputies, prompting them to set up a perimeter.

Deputies and officers from the Statesville Police Department utilized drones and K-9s to locate Brown and take him into custody near Ravenwood Drive.

Authorities have not yet said if Brown will face any additional charges.

