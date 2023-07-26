PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Inmate captured in Iredell County more than a week after escaping prison

Matthew Neil Brown was arrested Wednesday after escaping a Caldwell County prison on July 17.
Matthew Neil Brown
Matthew Neil Brown(NC Department of Adult Correction)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities captured an inmate following a three-hour manhunt on Wednesday, more than a week after he escaped a Caldwell County prison.

Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the Caldwell Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility, on July 17.

He had been serving a 19-month sentence for possession of stolen goods and drug possession, and was scheduled to be released in February 2024.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were given a tip regarding a possible sighting of Brown near a homeless camp on Brown Summit Avenue.

Once at the scene, Brown reportedly ran away from deputies, prompting them to set up a perimeter.

Deputies and officers from the Statesville Police Department utilized drones and K-9s to locate Brown and take him into custody near Ravenwood Drive.

Authorities have not yet said if Brown will face any additional charges.

Related: Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets are on sale now for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe!
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485
CMS officials to provide update on express bus routes ahead of new school year
The Spencer side of the Wil-Cox Bridge is coming to life.
Finishing touches being applied to Spencer Trailhead at Yadkin River Park
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?