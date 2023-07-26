ALE bust at illegal Kannapolis club leads to five arrests

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were charged after a drug and alcohol bust at an illegal Kannapolis club.

An investigation by the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and Kannapolis Police Department took place July 14 after complaints were filed about Club Lounge at 1121 South Cannon Blvd.

This search warrant resulted in the seizure of alcoholic beverages for illegal sales, illicit drugs, and three guns. There were 37 criminal charges related to this investigation including 25 alcohol-related charges, five controlled substance charges, four controlled substance felonies, and three gun-related charges.

Officers determined that the illicit sales of controlled substances, alcoholic beverages, and firearm violations were occurring outside and within this illegal business.

The following people were charged:

Xavier Loren Bell, 28, of Kannapolis, owner: Three counts of sell alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit, four counts of possess alcoholic beverages for sale without an ABC permit, four counts of unauthorized possession, hiring unlicensed armed security, and felony maintaining dwelling

Kendall Lamar Martin, 27, of Kannapolis, manager: Three counts of misdemeanor conspiracy, possess alcoholic beverages for sale without an ABC permit, and unauthorized possession

Tyronie Wesley Asbury, 29, of Kannapolis, employee: Three counts of misdemeanor conspiracy to wit, two counts of unlicensed armed security, carrying a concealed weapon, felony PWISD marijuana, and unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor

Alex Timothy Asbury, 27, of Concord, employee: Felony PWISD marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, two counts of misdemeanor conspiracy, felony possession of SCH I, namely mushrooms, and possession of marijuana

Dominique Shameequa Johnson, 31, of Salisbury, employee: Two counts of misdemeanor conspiracy, and sell alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit

