Heat index to reach triple-digits as forecast stays hot with low chance for rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of this week will be hot, with the heat index reaching the triple-digits and highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Today: Sunshine, mid-90s, poor air quality

Temperatures: Mid-upper 90s rest of week

Rain Chances: Only isolated thunderstorms

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for above-normal heat and typical mid-summer humidity.

Highs will be in the low to middle 90s today everywhere east of the mountains before inching up into the mid to upper 90s every afternoon through Saturday.

At the same time, heat index values of 100 degrees or more can be expected and there’s little signal for much more than just a few isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers.

That could change over the weekend, as a front approaches from the north/west, upping our rain chances a little bit and cooling our temperatures back down closer to normal (90 degrees) early next week.

Keep cool and have a great hump day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

