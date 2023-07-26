Former Anson Co. Chamber of Commerce president faces embezzlement charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The former president and CEO of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce was charged with 29 counts of embezzlement Wednesday, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI agents with the Southern Piedmont District office arrested Shelby Emrich, 47. Emrich turned herself in at the Anson County Jail.

After going before a magistrate, Emrich was issued a $29,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

WBTV first revealed details about the investigation earlier this year.

“On Wednesday, 03/15/2023, Chief T. L. Spencer requested the NCSBI to investigate an alleged embezzlement involving fraudulent transactions including unauthorized use of an Anson County Chamber of Commerce (ACCC) debit card and using fraudulent checks to withdraw cash from the ACCC accounts for personal use. The investigation is ongoing,” SBI Spokesperson Angie Grube said in March.

Wadesboro Chief of Police Thedis Spencer previously responded to a request for more information on the allegations. He confirmed the case was with the SBI and provided an incident report taken by a Wadesboro Police Department detective.

“This investigation was turned over to the NC State Bureau of Investigation. The Wadesboro Police Department is not investigating,” Spencer wrote in an email to WBTV earlier this year.

Although the name of the individual under investigation was redacted, the police report provides insight into the allegations.

“President/CEO embezzled money from [the] non-profit corporation,” according to the report.

