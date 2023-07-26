PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Finishing touches being applied to Spencer Trailhead at Yadkin River Park

The Spencer side of the Wil-Cox Bridge is coming to life.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The finishing touches are now being put in place at the Spencer Trailhead at the Yadkin River Park.

The new trailhead will offer seamless connectivity between Rowan County and amenities on the Davidson County side of Yadkin River Park via the Wil-Cox Bridge. Once completed, the park will enhance nearby properties by leveraging scenic views of the river.

The project will also expand recreational opportunities for families and offer carbon-free transportation alternatives for commuters.

The groundbreaking for the Spencer Trailhead was held in October, 2022. A ribbon-cutting is set for early in September, according to town officials.

In February, Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead was the Centralina Regional Council’s Small Community Winner in the Improving Quality of Life category. The Town was awarded for utilizing cooperative volunteerism to expand community, recreational, and transportation opportunities.

