Family of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers carries on his passion for St. Jude

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following several years of support for the annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway throughout multiple states, the family of late WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is carrying on his passion for St. Jude.

Jason’s wife Jillian, and their four children, Andrew, Lilly, Luke and Lydia gathered at the home Wednesday, the day of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, to help raise awareness for St. Jude and pay tribute to their husband and father.

This year’s 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe is dedicated to Jason and his love for St. Jude’s mission.

The home features multiple elements of Jason’s love of the outdoors. It was built by Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty.

“When I heard about the tragic accident that day, the first thing I did was call Haley. I told her what happened, and we cried together,” said Newton. “At the end of that conversation, we agreed that this year’s home would be dedicated to Jason. He was a champion for the kids of St. Jude, and he was our friend.”

Autoplay Caption

The ranch-style home is built on a nearly one-acre wooded lot.

In the owner’s suite bathroom, the transom windows let in all the natural light and a view of the trees. The shower has waterfall pebbles coming down to a pebble base and a waterfall shower head. Behind the tub, there is natural stone. The floors throughout the home are natural wood.

The home is more than 2,800 square feet with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, covered front and back porches, a finished bonus room, a massive walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, hardwood floors, and top-of-the-line appliances.

Jason could often be found at Dream Home sites through the years, providing viewers with peeks inside and talking to the folks who make the homes possible.

Jason’s family has been dedicated to advocating for St. Jude since his passing. Jason’s children Lilly and Luke joined the St. Jude Leadership Society and have been fundraising for the hospital. The family has also created a walk team in Jason’s honor for the upcoming St. Jude Walk/Run.

Autoplay Caption

There are 30,000 tickets that went on sale today. The winner will be announced in October.

[Tickets are on sale now for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe!]

This year’s goal is to raise $3 million, enough money to cover the treatment of seven patients for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

You can now get your ticket for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe by clicking here or by calling 800-592-1602.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.