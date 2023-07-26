Family, police looking for missing pregnant Gastonia woman

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and law enforcement in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing pregnant woman.

Cissy Lee Collins, 25, has been missing for three weeks and the family is clueless about her whereabouts.

The family says she was last seen on July 1 at her home on Forest Drive in Gastonia.

WBTV found the missing persons report was filed to Gastonia Police on July 19 and police posted about her missing on July 24.

The family is hoping someone will recognize her and help get her home safely.

“She’s been missing now for three weeks,” said Ashley Burton, a cousin of Collins. “She will be 26 this Thursday. Cissy is about 5′11, about 200 pounds, she is pregnant.”

Relatives said she goes by Cissy or Cissy Lee, and she was last seen on the first of the month.

“We tried to call her phone. We can’t get through; there are call restrictions,” Burton said.

Family members say Collins suffers from mental health issues and has wandered off in the past, but never this long.

“She actually ended up in Montana around 2016-2017 but she was only gone for about a week. We finally heard from her; she was safe visiting her biological mother,” said Burton. “We don’t think she’s wandered off. We think she may be with someone that’s just holding her until she has the baby, so we believe maybe she’ll show up again right after the baby is born.”

According to the family, Collins is due to have her baby in July. A pending due date and her mental health have the family worried.

“We just want her to be safe. We want her with someone she trusts, someone that she feels safe around, things like that. So that’s why we’re very concerned because we don’t know who she’s with or where she is,” Burton said.

Loved ones of Cissy want to make sure she and the baby are okay.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be should call Gastonia Police at (704) 854-6651.

