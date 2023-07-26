PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Family of missing Allisha Watts to host press conference after disappearance in Charlotte

Watts, who is from Moore County, was last seen in Charlotte on July 16.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly two weeks after she was last seen, the family of Allisha Watts is demanding answers about her disappearance.

Watts was last seen on July 16 when she traveled from her home in Moore County to Charlotte. Her family said she came to see her boyfriend.

Today, her family and friends are making the trip to Charlotte in hopes of learning more about the timeline and investigation. They will host a press conference at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 11 a.m.

People from across the state have rallied in support of the 39-year-old woman. Just last night, about 400 people showed up for a candlelight vigil in Southern Pines.

Despite the support, few questions have been answered since she was seen leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive almost two weeks ago, and the investigation has taken a notable twist.

Authorities said Watts’ SUV was found two days after her disappearance at an Anson County DMV. Not only was it found, but there was an unresponsive man inside. Her family believes the man is her boyfriend.

”We were in shock. A plot twist....it’s a pause for me,” Watts’ cousins said. “Got to be more answers than that. Just about him unresponsive. It just got to go on a whole lot further than that. A whole lot further than that.”

Family members hope Wednesday’s press conference can help generate some of the answers they are so desperately seeking. WBTV will stream the presser on Facebook and WBTV.com.

Anyone with information regarding Watts’ whereabouts or disappearance should call 911 immediately.

