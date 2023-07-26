Family dentistry destroyed in Huntersville fire shares plans to rebuild

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two months ago, a fire broke out at what would’ve been a new dentistry in the heart of Huntersville.

The new building, a local office for Riccobene Family Dentistry, was weeks away from opening.

Fortunately, nobody was inside at the time of the fire, but the Huntersville Fire Department deemed the building a total loss.

Now, representative Lorri Detrick said the company has plans to rebuild.

“We were just shocked. It was devastating,” she said of the fire. “We were so close to being able to open and the team was so excited.”

After the May 17 fire, Detrick said they still have big plans for a building now broken, burned, or buried.

The fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, and Detrick said it will likely take a year or longer before new permits to rebuild can be secured.

“We’re hoping that the owner of this building will rebuild quickly and we can get back into building our office inside of it,” she said.

Detrick added that the employees who were going to work in the office are working temporarily at a location in the University City area.

WBTV contacted the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office regarding the cause of the fire, but has not yet heard back.

