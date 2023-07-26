Crime Stoppers: Detectives work to ID suspect in southwest Charlotte assault, robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a suspect in a robbery and assault in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. July 14 at a Family Dollar store on Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a person in a hat and mask entering the store behind an employee. The video appears to show the person fiddling with something behind the front counter of the business.

“(There were) no customers at all in the store at that time, so this individual saw an opportunity to go into that store and rob it,” Detective Rick Smith of the CMPD Crime Stoppers said.

The surveillance footage appears to show the Family Dollar employee walk up to the person and snatch a register till away from the intruder. The video shows the person push past the employee and leave the business with stolen money.

“The employee’s just there doing his or her job rather, and you have this individual taking the opportunity to rob this business. We were very fortunate that no one sustained any injuries,” Smith said.

The detective issued a message for people in the community who are considering committing crimes.

“It’s just as easy to get a job and just become a better member of society. It’s just as easy to do that,” Smith said.

The suspect was wearing a hat, mask, white shirt, dark pants and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.