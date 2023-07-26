PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485

The crash happened on the exit ramp to Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
A tractor-trailer overturned early Wednesday on the ramp from I-485 to Old Statesville Road in...
A tractor-trailer overturned early Wednesday on the ramp from I-485 to Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to clear a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on I-485 early Wednesday.

The crash happened on the inner loop near the exit ramp onto Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

The tractor-trailer turned over in a grassy area between the ramp and roadway, and does not appear to be impacting traffic.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt in the crash.

View real-time traffic maps here.

