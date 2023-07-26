Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485
The crash happened on the exit ramp to Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to clear a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on I-485 early Wednesday.
The crash happened on the inner loop near the exit ramp onto Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
The tractor-trailer turned over in a grassy area between the ramp and roadway, and does not appear to be impacting traffic.
Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt in the crash.
