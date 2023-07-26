PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Community leaders respond to one-of-a-kind workshop at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

A group met Monday night to talk with inmates on how to stop crime in the community.
Community and business leaders met with inmates Monday night with the shared goal of curbing violence.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday night, WBTV spoke to community leaders who participated in a one-of-a-kind workshop held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center a day earlier.

Pastor Robert Scott of St. Paul Baptist Church and Jeremy Ardrey of Nation United Foundation said that after 24 hours, they have had time to reflect on what was discussed, and said now it’s time to get to work.

Both men were among the group inside the detention center Monday night that talked with inmates on how to stop crime in our community.

Scott said his group’s discussion focused on how to stop the revolving door of the same people getting out of jail, only to get back in again.

“I’ve only gone to detention centers or even jails to help get someone out. Not to have a conversation,” he said. “For me, the piece that really stuck out was the housing piece.”

Scott said that residents of the jail said they have nowhere to go when they are out.

“If they try to get back with their families, there may be some restrictions on what they can do,” the pastor said.

Ardrey, shared his own thoughts about the conversation, with both men desiring the goal of finding solutions to crime issues, but also to increase trust between law enforcement and the community.

“Our responsibility was to come back with some recommendations around how we can create or establish more trust between law enforcement and citizens,” Ardrey said. “It’s incumbent among all of us to really take the lead in recruiting individuals to get involved in the work that we’re doing. I think we can make society better because at the end of the day, they are citizens.”

Related: Mecklenburg County Detention Center hosts community safety and engagement workshop

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation
Deputies have warrants for the arrest of Paul Nobles of Lexington.
Deputies seek kidnapping suspect in Rowan Co.

Latest News

CMS officials to provide update on express bus routes ahead of new school year
Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485
Allisha Watts was last seen leaving a home in east Charlotte on July 16.
Family of missing Allisha Watts to host press conference after disappearance in Charlotte
Cynthia Neely said she plans to give some money to her church, invest, and possibly take a trip...
Rowan County woman wins “life-changing” prize in NC Education Lottery
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets are on sale now for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe!