Community leaders respond to one-of-a-kind workshop at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday night, WBTV spoke to community leaders who participated in a one-of-a-kind workshop held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center a day earlier.

Pastor Robert Scott of St. Paul Baptist Church and Jeremy Ardrey of Nation United Foundation said that after 24 hours, they have had time to reflect on what was discussed, and said now it’s time to get to work.

Both men were among the group inside the detention center Monday night that talked with inmates on how to stop crime in our community.

Scott said his group’s discussion focused on how to stop the revolving door of the same people getting out of jail, only to get back in again.

“I’ve only gone to detention centers or even jails to help get someone out. Not to have a conversation,” he said. “For me, the piece that really stuck out was the housing piece.”

Scott said that residents of the jail said they have nowhere to go when they are out.

“If they try to get back with their families, there may be some restrictions on what they can do,” the pastor said.

Ardrey, shared his own thoughts about the conversation, with both men desiring the goal of finding solutions to crime issues, but also to increase trust between law enforcement and the community.

“Our responsibility was to come back with some recommendations around how we can create or establish more trust between law enforcement and citizens,” Ardrey said. “It’s incumbent among all of us to really take the lead in recruiting individuals to get involved in the work that we’re doing. I think we can make society better because at the end of the day, they are citizens.”

