CMS officials to provide update on express bus routes ahead of new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) are expected to provide an important update for hundreds of families on Wednesday regarding express bus routes.

The district’s transportation director will provide the update, which impacts students attending magnet high schools. The routes will go into effect at the start of the new school year.

Under the new route system, parents will drop off their students at a school closest to their home, where students will board a bus to their magnet schools.

The district said the express routes will reduce ride time for students, while also decreasing drive time for bus drivers. Officials also believe the routes will help with staffing shortages by cutting down the number of daily bus runs.

In the past, students have reportedly been on buses anywhere from 30 minutes up to two hours.

Previously, concerns about the plan’s $4.6 million price tag have surfaced, along with concerns from parents worried about getting their kids to the new express stops. Because of the issues, fewer families were signing up for magnet programs.

Currently, about 5,000 students are enrolled in CMS magnet programs.

