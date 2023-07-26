PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS officials to provide update on express bus routes ahead of new school year

The new route system will take effect at the start of the upcoming school year.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) are expected to provide an important update for hundreds of families on Wednesday regarding express bus routes.

The district’s transportation director will provide the update, which impacts students attending magnet high schools. The routes will go into effect at the start of the new school year.

Under the new route system, parents will drop off their students at a school closest to their home, where students will board a bus to their magnet schools.

The district said the express routes will reduce ride time for students, while also decreasing drive time for bus drivers. Officials also believe the routes will help with staffing shortages by cutting down the number of daily bus runs.

In the past, students have reportedly been on buses anywhere from 30 minutes up to two hours.

Previously, concerns about the plan’s $4.6 million price tag have surfaced, along with concerns from parents worried about getting their kids to the new express stops. Because of the issues, fewer families were signing up for magnet programs.

Currently, about 5,000 students are enrolled in CMS magnet programs.

Related: Changes in bus schedules coming for some CMS high schoolers next school year

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation
Deputies have warrants for the arrest of Paul Nobles of Lexington.
Deputies seek kidnapping suspect in Rowan Co.

Latest News

A tractor-trailer overturned early Wednesday on the ramp from I-485 to Old Statesville Road in...
Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485
MEDIC said a person was hit and seriously injured just before 9 p.m. in south Charlotte.
MEDIC: Pedestrian hit and seriously injured in south Charlotte
Clemson University
Clemson University imposes 4-year suspension on fraternity for ‘chemical burn’ ritual, other hazing
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation