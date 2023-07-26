PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Celebrity car show coming to Spencer this Saturday

Jeff Branch and his Mayberry patrol car will be part of the Celebrity Car Show on Saturday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Replica versions of some of the most famous vehicles in television and motion picture history will be on display Saturday at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer.

Autos that will be in attendance include Herbie: The Love Bug, Pizza Planet Truck, Transformers Bumblebee, Jurassic Park Jeep, Ghostbusters Ecto1, Smokey & The Bandit, Cars from the movie RAD, A-Team Van, The Fast & Furious Replica.

The vehicles displayed during the event offers great photo opportunities and a chance to talk with those who have put in the hard work to create these awesome replicas.

The show is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased here.

The museum will also be hosting an all Ford show on Saturday, August 5, a GM show on August 12, a MOPAR (Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge) show on August 19, and the Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show on September 16.

