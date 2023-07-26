PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Car belonging to mom accused of taking Mecklenburg Co. 3-year-old found

The child was living with her father, who is her legal guardian.
Samalea Daniels was allegedly taken from her Mecklenburg County home by her mother.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WBTV) - The car belonging to a mother and missing Mecklenburg County 3-year-old was found over the weekend in Virginia Beach, according to officials.

Virginia Beach Police Department, Samalea Daniels was reportedly taken from her home in North Carolina, where she lives with her father, who is her legal guardian, in mid-July.

⚠️⚠️MISSING JUVENILE⚠️⚠️ Have you seen this child? If so, please contact us at 757-385-4101.

Posted by Virginia Beach Police Department on Saturday, July 15, 2023

[Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old from Mecklenburg County]

The girl’s mother, Tianna Daniels, lives in Virginia Beach and is accused of taking her.

Samalea is about two feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they don’t know what mode of transportation the two are using since the car was found.

Anyone who sees or has any information on where Samalea may be should call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101, the Mecklenburg County Detective Bureau at 704-353-0890, or 911.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

