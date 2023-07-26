PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration

FILE - Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley stands onstage following an inauguration ceremony...
FILE - Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley stands onstage following an inauguration ceremony for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore, Dec. 6, 2016. President Joe Biden has nominated O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration.

If confirmed, O’Malley would run one of the biggest social programs in the nation and grapple with the surrounding uncertainty over its funding. Roughly 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits.

“Governor O’Malley is a lifelong public servant who has spent his career making government more accessible and transparent, while keeping the American people at the heart of his work,” Biden said in a statement. “As Governor, he made government work more effectively across his administration and enhanced the way millions of people accessed critical services.”

O’Malley served as Maryland’s governor from 2007 to 2015 and was Baltimore mayor for two terms. He also ran as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 but has ruled out running in the future.

The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released in March says the program’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in about 10 years.

If the fund is depleted, the government will be able to pay only 80% of scheduled benefits, the report said.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, said her organization “applauds the nomination of Governor O’Malley, a longtime Social Security champion.”

“Like President Biden, O’Malley supports expanding Social Security’s modest benefits, not cutting them.”

Last October, the agency announced that Social Security recipients would get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase prompted by record-high inflation.

Social Security is financed by payroll taxes collected from workers and their employers. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $160,200, up from $147,000 in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets are on sale now for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe!
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

CMS officials to provide update on express bus routes ahead of new school year
Crews working to clear crash involving overturned tractor-trailer on I-485
James Wilkinson, a soldier from Georgia who went missing during the Korean War, was recently...
Body of Georgia soldier missing in Korean War identified 7 decades later
Family, friends and activists gathered in Charlotte Wednesday morning to demand answers into...
Family, friends, activists demand answers after Allisha Watts last seen in Charlotte
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee...
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs