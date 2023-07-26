PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car

The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at a gas station in North Carolina on Sunday. (U.S. Marines 2nd Marine Logistics Group)(U.S. Marine Corps)
By Zach Solon, WECT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Three Marines found dead inside a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to authorities.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 on Sunday saying her son was stationed at Camp Lejeune and hadn’t arrived for a flight in Oklahoma.

She said she had talked to a supervisor in his unit and that someone was on the way to the location to see if they could find him.

Deputies were called to the Speedway gas station at 14477 Highway 17 to investigate a separate missing person case at around 9 a.m. Sunday when the bodies of the three Marines were found.

The U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Logistics Group said on Tuesday identified the men as:

  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin. Kaltenberg entered active duty service in May 2021.
  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma. Dockery entered active duty service in June 2020.
  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida. Garcia entered active duty service in July 2019.

The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday an autopsy revealed the men died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The sheriff’s office also said foul play is not suspected in the deaths.

Investigators are also working to determine how long the men were dead before their bodies were discovered.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group said Tuesday that they are supporting NCIS and local authorities

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

