PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Attorney General Alan Wilson raises concerns over Hunter Biden plea deal

Attorney General Alan Wilson raises concerns over Hunter Biden plea deal
Attorney General Alan Wilson raises concerns over Hunter Biden plea deal(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined four states in a letter to President Joe Biden’s U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, over his son’s plea deal and the “unusual treatment” leading to that agreement.

“It doesn’t matter your last name, your position in life, or your political connections, no one is above the law. Hunter Biden should be no different,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The circumstances surrounding Hunter Biden’s plea deal are suspect, and I’m glad the judge rejected the agreement at sentencing this morning. The American people deserve answers, and while these are federal charges, I’m going to do all I can to help find the truth and restore trust in the justice system.”

Hunter Biden was charged in June, with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, Hunter Biden’s plea deal was put on hold after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika raised concerns over the terms of the agreement.

Wilson joined Louisiana, Florida, Iowa, and Mississippi on the letter.

The letter raised then issues of concern in Biden’s case.

“The recent plea agreement concerning Mr. Biden raises disconcerting questions. The optics suggest a potential deviation from this age-old principle, with the shadow of bias cast by his ties to the presidency. Such a scenario not only jeopardizes the trust that the American people place in our justice system but also risks setting a precedent where proximity to power could influence the course of justice. It is a narrative that runs counter to everything our nation stands for and should be approached with utmost scrutiny,” the letter stated.

The concerns in the letter were:

  • Equality under the law
  • Tax violations
  • Gun charge leniency
  • Incomplete business dealings investigation
  • Interference in investigation
  • Avoidance of more serious charges
  • Justice Department policy contradiction
  • Unconventional legal procedure
  • Nature and impact of the plea deal
  • Comparison with average American

You can find the full letter below.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in Monroe.
Tickets sold out for the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation
The closure is as a result of an incident at the pool Monday night.
Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation

Latest News

Generic gavel picture
Man convicted of murder, attempted murder in 2019 south Charlotte shooting
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a suspect...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives work to ID suspect in southwest Charlotte assault, robbery
Family, friends and activists demand answers in disappearance of Allisha Watts
The family of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers joined WBTV Anchor Mary King for the St. Jude...
Family of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers carries on his passion for St. Jude
Student athletes are required to complete a sports physical before the season.
Pediatrician shares how parents can advocate for health of student athletes