$145,000 check from school in Salisbury stolen from post office

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The director of a school in Salisbury says someone stole a $145,000 check that the school had mailed to a construction company.

According to Maria Lowder, Executive Director of North Hills Christian School, the school sent a check to Vertex Construction to pay for a construction project on campus. Lowder says police told her the check was stolen, likely from the post office in Charlotte.

The check was then cashed at a bank in Charlotte.

“Obviously it’s beng investigated by our bank,” Lowder said.

Lowder says the check was signed on the back by an individual who wrote a name that no one with the school or construction company recognizes.

“I have been asking a lot of questions around how this could have happened,” Lowder added.

Lowder said the school has not recovered the money yet, but believes it will be credited for the loss.

The Salisbury Police Department has acknowledged that it is investigating the case.

In April, Salisbury Police put out a warning to residents not to send checks through the mail after several recent cases of those being stolen and altered to make a pay out for the crook.

It’s happened approximately 50 times in the last six months, according to police. They say someone with access to the mail has been taking checks and rewriting them so that they can be cashed or deposited fraudulently.

If the crook doesn’t change the amount the check was written for, the victim may not even realize that the check had been redirected.

An investigator said police would be working with a postal inspector during the course of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.