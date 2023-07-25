PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
What you should know about the Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature guide

The experimental weather tool offers suggestions for outdoor exposure in extreme heat.
There are ways to protect workers, athletes and anyone who will be outdoors in the sun during...
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Extreme heat is a major weather-related hazard, taking the lives of more than 600 people across the United States each year. In extreme heat situations, even a short time spent outdoors can be so taxing on the body that it results in a heat-related illness – or worse. But heat-related illnesses and fatalities are preventable if caution is applied. And, thankfully, extreme situations don’t visit our part of the Carolinas often.

Still, the reality is the livelihoods of so many people require them to be outdoors in summer heat; it just comes with the job. But there are ways to protect workers, athletes and anyone who will be outdoors in the sun during the hottest part of the day. In short, frequent shady breaks, staying hydrated and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing help.

WBGT is an experimental forecast tool indicating expected heat stress on the body when in...
And while we are not forecasting extreme conditions around the Charlotte area this week, the hottest temperatures so far this summer - in the upper 90s - are expected later this week.

Most summer days, the WBTV weather team alerts viewers to not only what the expected temperature will be but also the heat index forecast, which factors both humidity levels and temperature, measured in the shade.

Something different, perhaps a bit more encompassing, is also now being implemented: the wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT). WBGT is an experimental forecast tool indicating expected heat stress on the body when in direct sunlight. It estimates the effect of temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and solar radiation on people.

Private companies have developed measuring kits that are often used on constructions sites, golf courses, military bases and even at some high school and college sports practices. As an example, the University of Georgia has adopted the WBGT measurement for how long and strenuous team practices can be.

National Weather Service- Wet Bulb Globe Temperature
Still, it is not widely used and is not operational by the National Weather Service, though some offices offer it as an experimental tool.

Here’s a link to the NWS Tulsa page that offers a WBGT calculation.

There’s also an Impact Prevention Plan and suggested actions offered.

The WBGT is best applied when there is an on-site measurement being taken, say at an outdoor high school football practice, because it provides real-time data at the point of exposure. But even without the measuring device (ranging in price from $50 to $200) coaches, project managers and contractors can better estimate the need for worker breaks when armed with the basic information needed to determine the calculation. As a point of reference, the Charlotte-area latitude is about 35 degrees.

The North Carolina Environment and Climate Observing Network at NC State University offers the WBGT for selected sites around the state. Click here for more information.

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

