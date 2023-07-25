PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in Pender County

The Marines were found dead in a car Sunday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Corps has identified three Marines who were found dead in a car over the weekend.

Camp Lejeune says the three men were found non-responsive shortly after 9:00 a.m. Sunday in a privately-owned car in Hampstead.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said the car was discovered at the Speedway on U.S. 17 near Highway 210.

They have been identified as:

  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin. Kaltenberg was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in May 2021.
  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma. Dockery was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in June 2020.
  • Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida. Garcia was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in July 2019.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, but they are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the three men died. Deputies were called to the gas station to investigate a report of a missing person.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

