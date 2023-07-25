PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Some charities in dire need, say they may have to close their doors

“We’ve got about three weeks operating budget right now.”
WBTV
WBTV(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local charities are facing the possibility they may have to close their doors in communities like Statesville.

Some charities report that since the peak of Covid, fundraising efforts have resulted in fewer and fewer donations. And now, they’re running out of money.

These charities are having a hard time even getting the word out because buying habits have changed so much, and there’s no access to people who might be able to help.

“We’re definitely going to need some help.”

Christopher and Heather Smith had a tree branch smash into their home earlier this month. That’s when they realized the damage done to their home isn’t the only problem.

“Every option I could explore I did and nobody has any funding left,” Christopher said.

They reached out to several charities only to be told the well is dry.

“They won’t have any funding for anyone until October,” Heather said.

And that’s on the conservative side.

[Statesville couple can’t get charitable funding after tree crashes into home]

“We’ve got about three weeks operating budget right now.”

Joe Mure with The Salvation Army says when the money dries up, they’ll have to close the doors.

“We don’t have enough to make it through the end of the year,” Mure said.

Just because donations are down, doesn’t mean the need goes away. In fact – it’s gotten worse. According to The Salvation Army’s records, donations are down 50%, while the number of families needing help has doubled.

In 2020, nearly 700 households needed assistance. Two years later, that spiked to more than 1,100 with this year on track to hit 1,600.

“This is how we’re getting by right now,” said Missy Anderson, who was at a Statesville food bank Tuesday morning.

And the thought of help no longer being available is becoming a realization for many showing up at the food bank.

“I go to bed worrying about it at night,” she said.

She’s not the only one concerned.

“It’s crazy,” said Richard Holestin, who worries help might not be there for much longer.

“It’s going to get worse instead of getting better,” he said.

Part of the problem, The Salvation Army says, is the rise of delivery services. Many more people are ordering online and not seeing charitable organizations that may be camped out in front of box stores asking for donations. And with limited funds comes limited services.

“It’s very hard to turn people away. We’re having to do it,” JoAnn Mure with The Salvation Army said.

And the fear of going hungry is primal, and deep.

“It’s like you get two steps ahead and something’s going to knock you back three steps. It…it’s always a worry.”

The Salvation Army says they need donations and volunteers. Only with those two things will they be able to make it.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

