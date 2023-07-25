PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
One killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say

The crash happened last week on Rocky River Road, six miles east of Lancaster.(SCHP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash last Thursday in Lancaster County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:29 p.m. on Rocky River Road, six miles east of Lancaster.

Troopers said the driver of a 1994 Jeep Wrangler was hurt and was taken to a hospital, where they died last Friday.

The driver was heading north on Rocky River Road, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned off the left side of the road, troopers said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

No further details were immediately made available.

