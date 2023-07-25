PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Officials searching for missing pregnant woman from Gaston County

Police said the woman was last known to be at a home on Forest Drive in Gastonia.
Cissy Lee Collins
Cissy Lee Collins(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Gaston County are working to find a missing pregnant woman, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Cissy Lee Collins was last known to be at a home on Forest Drive in Gastonia.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

Police said she is nine months pregnant.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins should call detectives at 704-854-6651.

