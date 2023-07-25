Officials searching for missing pregnant woman from Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Gaston County are working to find a missing pregnant woman, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Cissy Lee Collins was last known to be at a home on Forest Drive in Gastonia.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

Police said she is nine months pregnant.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins should call detectives at 704-854-6651.

