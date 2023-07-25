Officials searching for missing pregnant woman from Gaston County
Police said the woman was last known to be at a home on Forest Drive in Gastonia.
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Gaston County are working to find a missing pregnant woman, police said.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, Cissy Lee Collins was last known to be at a home on Forest Drive in Gastonia.
She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.
Police said she is nine months pregnant.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins should call detectives at 704-854-6651.
Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.
Watch continuous live news coverage below:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.