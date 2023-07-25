Northwest Charlotte pool closed after 6-year-old boy found unresponsive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A community pool in northwest Charlotte was closed Tuesday after emergency crews were called to the pool Monday night.

According to a police report, a 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the pool at the Riverbend Swim Club just before 7:30 p.m. That report also classified the incident as a public accident and drowning.

In a Facebook post, the Riverbend HOA said the pool would be closed as they work closely with swim management and local authorities to determine what happened.

According to Medic, it came in as a cardiac arrest call and the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Parent to parent, I’m sorry it happened,” a mother who lives in the neighborhood said. “You know that there’s not a lifeguard. I personally think the parent should be with the child at all times.”

A sign outside of the pool says there is not a lifeguard on duty this season.

Another parent living in the neighborhood said the swim club has had lifeguards in previous years, and there were signs posted announcing hiring for lifeguards prior to this summer.

WBTV reached out to the Riverbend HOA for further details but was told it was too soon to share any other information.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation offers free swim lessons each summer.

“The first thing that we teach our kids is to make sure that they’re asking for permission to enter the water,” Michael Johnson, Mecklenburg County Senior Aquatics Supervisor, said.

He says parents still need to be vigilant at pools with or without lifeguards.

“Know where your kids are,” he said. “Get out of the books, get off of the cell phones. A person can go into distress in less than 10 seconds, and they can submerge in less than 20.”

According to Johnson, the county did not struggle with a lifeguard shortage this summer. The county is paying seasonal lifeguards $20 per hour.

He says not all smaller pools are able to do that.

