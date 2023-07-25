Northwest Charlotte community pool closed Tuesday

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A community pool in northwest Charlotte will be closed Tuesday, according to the Riverbend HOA.

A Facebook post said the closure is as a result of an incident at the Riverbend Swim Club off Winding River Drive Monday night.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what exactly happened, or how the person was hurt.

The Riverbend HOA said it’s working closely with its swim management company and local emergency authorities to find out what happened.

Further operating hours will be announced on a day by day basis in the short term, the Riverbend HOA said.

No further details were immediately made available.

We are aware of the incident at the Riverbend pool tonight. We are working closely with our swim management company and...

Posted by Riverbend HOA on Monday, July 24, 2023

