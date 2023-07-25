Multiple departments respond to fire at Cornelius townhomes

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple departments were called out to a fire at a group of townhomes in Cornelius on Monday night.

The blaze broke out just after 10 p.m. on Camberly Road, near West Catawba Avenue and Sam Furr Road, Cornelius-Lemley Fire and Rescue said.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with flames coming from the roof of the townhomes.

Along with Cornelius, departments from Huntersville and Davidson also responded to the fire and extinguished it within a short period of time.

Officials have not yet said what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

