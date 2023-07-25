PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mission Hospital to open first burn treatment center in Western NC

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mission Hospital is opening the first burn center in Western North Carolina.

According to hospital officials, Mission Health transferred out nearly 100 patients for burn treatment in 2022

Currently, burn patients in the Upstate and Western North Carolina have to travel to either Winston-Salem or Augusta, Georgia for treatment.

Now, with the $7 million investment, patients will be able to receive treatment faster.

Officials say the new center will have 14 exam rooms, with space to expand, procedure rooms, physical and occupational therapy, and hydrotherapy.

“We remain focused on our continued efforts to bring advanced medicine to Western North Carolina to provide excellent specialty care for our patients and families while staying close to home,” the hospital said.

