Mint Hill man wins $200K on $5 scratch-off ticket

He stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.
A Mint Hill man won the last top prize in the Hot 5's game.
A Mint Hill man won the last top prize in the Hot 5's game.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A Mint Hill man took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a big prize.

Lythe El-Hulu bought his lucky Hot 5′s ticket from Stars Mart on West C Street in Kannapolis and won $200,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501, lottery officials said.

The Hot 5′s game debuted July of 2022 with five top prizes of $200,000. Since El-Hulu won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game, a news release stated.

