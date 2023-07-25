PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days in Indianapolis, Thursday, July 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, according to a person with knowledge of a proposed settlement between the school and NCAA enforcement.

The person spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement between the coach, school and governing body is not finalized. Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement.

Michigan recently submitted a negotiated resolution to the NCAA in a case that has been in the works for about two years. The NCAA’s committee on infractions must approve the resolution, a process that typically takes about 30 days.

“We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “At this time, we cannot comment further on any aspect of the matter.”

Michigan opens the season with four straight home games, starting Sept. 2 against East Carolina.

The person with knowledge of the situation said Michigan assistants Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome are facing one-game suspensions.

Michigan received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was looking into potential rules infractions in the Harbaugh-led program. The investigation involved impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also was looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.

Harbaugh previously told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings that he would not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to two people familiar with the situation. The people spoke earlier this year to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared.

