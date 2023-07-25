Meet Gigi: Sisterly bond provides strength through Huntersville girl’s cancer diagnosis

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marks just one day before you can get your tickets for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home. Even better, your $100 ticket purchase will go directly to kids and families being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The 30,000 tickets being sold this year will raise $3 million to help fund treatment from start to finish for seven patients. Inspired by these brave kids, over the past seven days, we have been introducing you to seven patients and their families.

That includes children in our area like Giuliana Isenhour, or Gigi, in Huntersville.

Gigi and her 9-year-old sister, Falyn, are the best of friends. Just three years ago, Falyn watched the start of the unimaginable for her then 4-year-old sister.

“I just kept praying and said, ‘She’s okay, she’s been through a lot, and she can do this,’” Falyn said.

Gigi’s mom, Lyndsey, said she had a host of symptoms for months. While they had numerous doctor’s appointments, questions remained unanswered and Gigi got worse.

“She was waking up every morning, and she wouldn’t get out of bed,” Lyndsey said. “And her sister, Falyn, who had just turn 6, would come in the room and say, ‘Mom, Giuliana won’t get out of bed—and everything is spinning.’”

Finally, a CT scan would give the insight the Isenhours needed, but never wanted.

“[My husband] gets a call and hands me the phone, and it’s our doctor and she couldn’t speak,” Lyndsey said as she fought back tears. “The only thing I heard was, ‘I’m sorry. It’s a tumor and you need to get to Hemby’s.’”

The Isenhours say Gigi’s brain tumor was an ependymoma. She would undergo an emergency Sunday surgery in Charlotte to remove it. They would also learn she would have to go to St. Jude in Memphis for a special kind of radiation and chemotherapy.

“Almost immediately we knew that the care Giuliana was getting from that point forward was going to be the best in the world,” Matt, Gigi’s dad, said.

Gigi would spend months in treatment, and even after they thought she may be finished, she would have to have more.

“Unfortunately, hers relapsed pretty quickly, even after she received all those treatments,” Lyndsey said. “So we’ve lived there twice.”

But the Isenhours said the worst of times were made better by the doctors, nurses and other patients at St. Jude.

“It’s a gut-check moment for anybody that would see that because some of these kids are going through horrible situations, and if they can smile in the line to get their food, in perspective, I think sometimes things aren’t as bad as we think they are,” Matt said.

“Being part of the St. Jude family is really being a part of a family,” Lyndsey said. “I hug my doctor when I walk out of a room because I so genuinely feel loved and cared for, and it’s not just one doctor, it’s all of them.”

The Isenhours said knowing they didn’t have to pay for Gigi’s treatment, travel, housing or food lifted another weight.

“It’s a huge comfort and pretty much unexplainable unless you’ve been in that situation,” Matt said.

When asked how’s she’s feeling right now, Gigi said, “Really good!” as she sat next to her sister on the couch.

And she has a message for the staff at St. Jude.

“I would just thank them for doing stuff for me and helping me get better,” Gigi said as she smiled. “And for helping me get through this all.”

The doctors classify Gigi’s cancer journey as stable, and they are all hoping for a good update when she gets her next scans in about two weeks. Certainly, they are welcoming your prayers and your thoughts as she gets her next checkup.

Remember, Wednesday at 6 a.m. is the big day when you can finally get the phone number to call and the website to visit to buy your ticket for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe.

