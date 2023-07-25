PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mecklenburg County Detention Center hosts community safety and engagement workshop

The goal of the workshop was to bring inmates and members of the community together.
The Mecklenburg County Detention Center hosted a workshop Monday night, bringing inmates and community members together.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden hosted a unique workshop inside the Mecklenburg Detention Center on Monday night, bringing community members and inmates together.

McFadden and Randy Nelson of 21st Century Research & Evaluations helped organize Monday night’s community safety workshop. The goal of the workshop is to allow the voices of residents, as McFadden calls them, inside the detention center to be heard, in an effort to curb violence in Charlotte.

“Guess what? These are community members, and all of them are gonna go back home, live next to us, go to church with us, they need to have a role and responsibility in ensuring the safety of the community as well,” Nelson said.

Working in smaller groups before combining ideas together, residents, bank executives, business professionals and faith leaders conversed.

Tychicus Dobie, a resident at the center said being a resident doesn’t necessarily mean he and others there are bad people, only that they’ve made some bad decisions in the past.

“It felt good just getting my opinion out there because these days people don’t understand,” Dobie said.

Dobie is charged with murder and other various crimes, and said Monday’s two-hour workshop and small group brainstorming sessions helped him.

“It helped me understand that I’m worth more than what I was back in the day,” he said. “What I learned about today is learning how to build a better environment for our society.”

McFadden hopes this type of exercise can ultimately bring about positive change.

“I’m hoping that the people that came from our community listen to them, and take a message back to the community, that the community can do better for our returning citizens,” he said.

Monday’s event was the first community safety workshop at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The plans that were created Monday will be written up and returned back to the community members.

Related: Message of Hope: Inspiring incarcerated women inside Meck. County Detention Center

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FlightAware is reporting more than 60 flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International...
60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
The community gathered to honor the life of Tyra Crosby.
Community gathered to honor the life of 25-year-old woman
Ramone Dajuan Galarza was charged.
$20,000 cash, several guns taken in Rowan Co. home invasion
Ernest Perry, president and co-founder of Perry's Diamonds and Estate Jewelry, died over the...
‘Jeweler’s jeweler,’ Charlotte philanthropist Ernest Perry passes away

Latest News

2 seriously injured in shooting at east Charlotte gas station
Mecklenburg County Detention Center hosts community safety and engagement workshop
Officials searching for missing pregnant woman from Gaston County
Cissy Lee Collins
Officials searching for missing pregnant woman from Gaston County