Mecklenburg County Detention Center hosts community safety and engagement workshop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden hosted a unique workshop inside the Mecklenburg Detention Center on Monday night, bringing community members and inmates together.

McFadden and Randy Nelson of 21st Century Research & Evaluations helped organize Monday night’s community safety workshop. The goal of the workshop is to allow the voices of residents, as McFadden calls them, inside the detention center to be heard, in an effort to curb violence in Charlotte.

“Guess what? These are community members, and all of them are gonna go back home, live next to us, go to church with us, they need to have a role and responsibility in ensuring the safety of the community as well,” Nelson said.

Working in smaller groups before combining ideas together, residents, bank executives, business professionals and faith leaders conversed.

Tychicus Dobie, a resident at the center said being a resident doesn’t necessarily mean he and others there are bad people, only that they’ve made some bad decisions in the past.

“It felt good just getting my opinion out there because these days people don’t understand,” Dobie said.

Dobie is charged with murder and other various crimes, and said Monday’s two-hour workshop and small group brainstorming sessions helped him.

“It helped me understand that I’m worth more than what I was back in the day,” he said. “What I learned about today is learning how to build a better environment for our society.”

McFadden hopes this type of exercise can ultimately bring about positive change.

“I’m hoping that the people that came from our community listen to them, and take a message back to the community, that the community can do better for our returning citizens,” he said.

Monday’s event was the first community safety workshop at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The plans that were created Monday will be written up and returned back to the community members.

Related: Message of Hope: Inspiring incarcerated women inside Meck. County Detention Center

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.