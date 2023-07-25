Heat returns as forecast calls for hotter-than-normal temperatures the rest of week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another hot one, with highs returning to the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

Today: Sunshine, 90s, little chance for rain

Temperatures: Low-mid 90s rest of week

Rain Chances: On low side most of week

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for above-normal heat and typical mid-summer humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s today before inching up into the middle, if not upper 90s, every afternoon through Saturday.

At the same time, heat index values of 100 degrees or more can be expected and there’s little signal for much rain.

That could change over the weekend, as a front may approach from the north/west, hopefully upping our rain chances and cooling our temperatures back down closer to normal (90 degrees).

Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

