Heat returns as forecast calls for hotter-than-normal temperatures the rest of week

The heat index will near 100 degrees on Tuesday before breaking it the rest of the week.
There is only a slight chance for rain through the end of the workweek.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another hot one, with highs returning to the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

  • Today: Sunshine, 90s, little chance for rain
  • Temperatures: Low-mid 90s rest of week
  • Rain Chances: On low side most of week

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for above-normal heat and typical mid-summer humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s today before inching up into the middle, if not upper 90s, every afternoon through Saturday.

Caption

At the same time, heat index values of 100 degrees or more can be expected and there’s little signal for much rain.

That could change over the weekend, as a front may approach from the north/west, hopefully upping our rain chances and cooling our temperatures back down closer to normal (90 degrees).

Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

