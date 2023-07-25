Deputies seek kidnapping suspect in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have warrants for a man accused in a kidnapping case that was reported on Saturday night.

According to the report, a 24-year-old woman driving on Old Beatty Ford Road near Emmanuel Church Road encountered a stranger who came out of the woods and said he needed a ride.

The stranger was later identified as Paul Nobles of Lexington.

Deputies say Nobles jumped in the woman’s car and told her to “just drive,” without giving any specific destination. He later told the woman to drive to the Circle K in Rockwell.

When the woman stopped the car at Circle K, deputies said Nobles refused to get out.

The driver called her boyfriend on the phone, prompting Nobles to get out of the car.

Warrants were issued for Nobles after the woman reported the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.