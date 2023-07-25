DA: Deputies justified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A report released Tuesday afternoon by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook concludes that deputies acted appropriately in the fatal shooting of Jordan Taylor Mays in February.

Officials said that the shooting took place on Thriftwood Court in northeastern Rowan County while deputies were serving a warrant at a home there on Feb. 14. Thriftwood Court is near Leonard Road and Long Ferry Road.

Deputies from the newly formed Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team were serving a warrant for Mays, 28. The warrant was for probation violation from neighboring Davidson County, according to officials. The original charges were failure to appear, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony probation violation, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving while license is revoked.

In an interview with WBTV, Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said the SOCAT team was used because that unit was aware that Mays had a prior conviction for assault on an officer and was known to carry a weapon.

“They knew that Mr. Mays often carried a firearm. They knew that he was there, they knew he had a previous assault on a law enforcement officer, so they knew he was a high-risk individual,” Allen added.

While attempting to serve the warrant, there was reportedly an altercation and a deputy shot Mays.

In the report, Cook wrote:

“Our office has a duty to objectively analyze the totality of the evidence and circumstances. Our office has reviewed the NCSBI investigation and consulted with the investigating SBI agents.

Based upon the investigation, all of the credible, available, and believable evidence supports the conclusion that deputies had outstanding arrest warrants to serve on Mr. Mays. Once deputies arrived at the residence, there were multiple commands given for Mr. Mays to come out of the residence. Two individuals at the residence confirmed that Mr. Mays was inside. Once entry was made into the residence, deputies gave multiple commands to Mr. Mays to come out with his hands up. Deputies located Mr. Mays sitting up in a bed in a back bedroom. Mr. Mays was instructed to not reach for a gun, which was visible on a desk next to the bed and within arm’s reach of Mr. Mays.

A struggle ensued between Mr. Mays and a deputy attempting to place Mr. Mays under arrest. A deputy stated that he knocked another gun (loaded black Glock 26 Gen 4 9mm handgun) off of the bed and onto the floor that was close to Mr. Mays. A witness in the bedroom confirmed that Mr. Mays was not cooperating with law enforcement when they were attempting to place him under arrest and that there was a gun on the desk. A deputy instructed Mr. Mays to keep his hands where he could see them.

As a deputy and Mr. Mays were in a physical altercation, Mr. Mays turned toward the desk, grabbed a gun (loaded Taurus PT-92 C 9mm), and was attempting to turn towards the deputies. A deputy yelled ‘Gun! Gun! Gun!’ and shots were fired by a deputy, striking and killing Mr. Mays. As a result of the imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death that necessitated an immediate response by law enforcement, we have concluded that the evidence supports that the deputy acted lawfully and did not violate any criminal laws.”

