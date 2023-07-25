Cornelius officials report all services restored following malware attack

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Cornelius Technology Operations Department has restored all functions and services following the cyber incident that was first discovered on July 11.

According to a press release issued by the town, 911 dispatch is at full operational capacity with access to CAD and RMS services. Servers have been restored, allowing all town staff to perform routine functions in their typical fashion.

The incident began Monday, July 10, when an officer with the Cornelius Police Department unknowingly interacted with a virus while working on an investigation. The town said its cyber-security measures, which have been in place for years and have prevented thousands of attacks to date, were unable to detect and prevent the virus from entering the network.

The shutdown causes employees to lack access to data and documents, and police and fire departments have to operate differently.

Multiple agencies, including the N.C. Local Government Information Systems Agency, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, City of Charlotte Information Technology Department, DHS, N.C. National Guard, and FBI, provided the town of Cornelius with resources and helped with scanning the town’s network for the virus in order to determine the scope of the incident.

Returning to normal operations will require additional work in the coming days and delays to non-emergency services may still occur, according to the town.

