CMPD: Fight between adults leads to shooting at Charlotte high school

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting that happened on the premises of a northeast Charlotte high school on Tuesday, authorities said.

Two adults were involved in a fight at Julius Chambers High School that led to one of them being shot, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

That person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

School was not in session and no students or teens were present during the shooting, according to the CMPD. Police added that the adults involved are not CMS employees or employees of Julius Chambers High School.

Police said charges will be pending.

