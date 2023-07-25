PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cher launches gelato company Cherlato

Cher is launching a new gelato company.
Cher is launching a new gelato company.(Raph_PH / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cher is a singer, actress and now a gelato maker.

The 77-year-old announced her new venture on Instagram. She is launching her own line of the frozen dessert called Cherlato.

Cher teamed up with a New Zealand-based ice cream company to bring the project to life.

According to the company, Cherlato focuses on local ingredients.

The tasty treat will be available in Los Angeles.

No other details on the new product have yet been released.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FlightAware is reporting more than 60 flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International...
60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation
Ramone Dajuan Galarza was charged.
$20,000 cash, several guns taken in Rowan Co. home invasion
Ernest Perry, president and co-founder of Perry's Diamonds and Estate Jewelry, died over the...
‘Jeweler’s jeweler,’ Charlotte philanthropist Ernest Perry passes away

Latest News

Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Cornelius townhomes
2 seriously injured in shooting at east Charlotte gas station
CMPD: Missing Moore Co. woman last seen in east Charlotte
Blasting begins at failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill
Blasting begins at failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill
Officials searching for missing pregnant woman from Gaston County