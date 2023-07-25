Charlotte school administrators resign following WBTV investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The principal and assistant principal at Turning Point Academy resigned their positions in June, one moth after a WBTV investigation into the administrators’ handling of a reported sexual assault.

Records provided by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools show Dr. Kimarcus Lockhart, the school’s principal, and Dr. Tyrone Freeman, the assistant principal both resigned in June.

The pair had been suspended with pay on May 26.

Earlier in May, WBTV investigated the handling of a sexual assault that was reported on a school bus transporting students at Turning Point Academy.

Records show classmates reported a middle school girl was sexually assaulted by male students on a school bus in April.

The girl’s mother called WBTV for help after getting no action from school administrators, who waited 10 days to notify her of the reported incident.

Records provided by CMS show administrators did not fill out required Title IX paperwork documenting the reported sex assault until after WBTV began investigating.

The administrators’ suspension and, later, resignation comes after comments by CMS Vice Chairwoman Stephanie Sneed and Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill at a press conference in May after Hill was hired to the permanent superintendent job. Both women said there would be consequences for administrators who mishandled reported sexual assaults.

“I stand by my comments that I expect Dr. Hill to hold staff accountable just as I expect the Board to hold Dr. Hill accountable, especially when it comes to student safety issues,” Sneed said in her statement Thursday.

Lockhart and Freeman are the first administrators to face disciplinary action following a mishandled sexual assault uncovered by WBTV this year.

In addition to the case of Turning Point Academy, WBTV also uncovered the cases of two five-year-old students who reported being sexually assaulted.

Personnel records show Lockhart resigned on June 14 and Freeman resigned on July 21. State law does not required agencies to provide a reason for an employee’s resignation.

