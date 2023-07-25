Carter Rainey recovering well from open-heart surgery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s an update two months in the making.

Carter Rainey had his second open heart surgery in late May. We introduced him as one of our amazing Molly’s Kids just three days after that major surgery and now, at the end of July, his cardiologist said this 4-year-old from Gaston County is looking great and is officially entering 100% “superhero mode.”

“His recovery is nothing less than miraculous to watch,” mom Sara Rainey said. “His heart sounds like a completely different heart after repair of his VSD hole. That hole was causing his heart to pump ineffectively and become enlarged. We are grateful to Levine Children’s and beside ourselves with gratitude for the thoughts and support we received from family, friends and community.”

Sara said after Carter’s Molly’s Kids post was shared widely, his family got lots of response.

”Others started seeing how proud we are of him,” she said. “We loved the positivity, and he became an inspiration for others. This latest surgery was more invasive and riskier than the open heart surgery he had as an infant, and we are grateful things played out the way they did.”

Sara is a NICU nurse in Gastonia. She sees a lot of sick children. She knows the tough realities some families and children face.

”Sharing these stories so others don’t feel alone is important,” she said. “We wanted to give all those out there who read his original story a good update.”

So glad you did, Sara. Thank you. You can read Carter’s original post here.

- Molly

