PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Burke Co. deputies searching for inmate mistakenly released

Detention officers say they mistook him for an inmate with a similar name.
Dennis James Danner Jr was mistakenly released from the Burke County Jail on Monday.
Dennis James Danner Jr was mistakenly released from the Burke County Jail on Monday.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County deputies are searching for an inmate mistakenly released Monday.

Dennis James Danner Jr. was released around 3 p.m. after detention officers say they mistook him for an inmate with a similar name.

The error was found during an inmate round check at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

[Two charged in pregnant woman’s murder in Burke County]

Danner is still under a $2,500 combined bond for three counts of communicating threats and two counts of probation violation.

Anyone with information about Danner’s location is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

Watch continuing news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FlightAware is reporting more than 60 flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International...
60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
This construction site on Wilkinson Boulevard is temporarily shut down after a visit from the...
Construction site shut down following WBTV Investigation
Ramone Dajuan Galarza was charged.
$20,000 cash, several guns taken in Rowan Co. home invasion
Ernest Perry, president and co-founder of Perry's Diamonds and Estate Jewelry, died over the...
‘Jeweler’s jeweler,’ Charlotte philanthropist Ernest Perry passes away

Latest News

Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Cornelius townhomes
CMPD: Missing Moore Co. woman last seen in east Charlotte
2 seriously injured in shooting at east Charlotte gas station
Blasting begins at failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill
Blasting begins at failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill
Officials searching for missing pregnant woman from Gaston County