Burke Co. deputies searching for inmate mistakenly released

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County deputies are searching for an inmate mistakenly released Monday.

Dennis James Danner Jr. was released around 3 p.m. after detention officers say they mistook him for an inmate with a similar name.

The error was found during an inmate round check at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Danner is still under a $2,500 combined bond for three counts of communicating threats and two counts of probation violation.

Anyone with information about Danner’s location is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

