Authorities: Vehicle found at Anson Co. DMV linked to woman last seen in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car found in Anson County is linked to a missing Moore County woman who was reportedly last seen in northeast Charlotte, authorities said.

Allisha Dene Watts, 39, was last seen July 16 leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators said she was last seen in her black 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, possibly heading toward Moore County.

On July 18, troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol found an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Anson County DMV office, according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to Atrium Anson and the vehicle he was driving was left at the DMV, deputies said.

On July 20, Anson County law enforcement was made aware of the missing person report for Watts that was taken by the CMPD and the vehicle found at the DMV office was linked, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Officers responded and located the vehicle registered to Ms. Watts,” a news release from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office stated. “A search of the vehicle and the surrounding area for Ms. Watts was conducted. Officers stood by while CMPD inventoried the vehicle and had it towed to CMPD headquarters for processing.

A CMPD incident report lists Watts’ home address as Jackson Springs, which is in Moore County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

