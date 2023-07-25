PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander on Monday in Martinez, WRDW reports.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

The incident comes days after the Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to the hospital in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FlightAware is reporting more than 60 flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International...
60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early...
‘I won’t stop’: Mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer
The community gathered to honor the life of Tyra Crosby.
Community gathered to honor the life of 25-year-old woman
Ramone Dajuan Galarza was charged.
$20,000 cash, several guns taken in Rowan Co. home invasion
Ernest Perry, president and co-founder of Perry's Diamonds and Estate Jewelry, died over the...
‘Jeweler’s jeweler,’ Charlotte philanthropist Ernest Perry passes away

Latest News

2 seriously injured in shooting at east Charlotte gas station
Mecklenburg County Detention Center hosts community safety and engagement workshop
Officials searching for missing pregnant woman from Gaston County
First lady Jill Biden, shown here delivering remarks during the Nashville Pride Festival in...
First Lady Jill Biden to mark US reentry into UNESCO with flag-raising ceremony in Paris
Police say they were attempting a traffic stop for a stolen car when the driver, 24-year-old...
Police: 4-year-old boy hit, killed by stolen car; suspect charged