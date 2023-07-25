PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 seriously injured in shooting at east Charlotte gas station

The shooting happened near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Milton Road.
Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting at an east Charlotte gas station on Monday night.
Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting at an east Charlotte gas station on Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte late Monday night.

According to Medic, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the BP gas station near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Milton Road.

Medic said both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

