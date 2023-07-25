2 seriously injured in shooting at east Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte late Monday night.

According to Medic, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the BP gas station near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Milton Road.

Medic said both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

