Week starts dry and sunny as temperatures ramp back up toward the weekend

Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees with only a slight chance for rain.
After seasonal weather Monday, intense heat returns Tuesday onward.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The week will get off to a dry and sunny start before temperatures really ramp back up and the heat index reaches the triple-digits once again.

  • Today: Sun and cloud mix, stray PM storm
  • Temperatures: Low-mid 90s all week
  • Rain Chances: On low side most of week

Following the big round of thunderstorms Sunday night, today will be quieter. Under partly sunny skies, we will have seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain chances today will be low.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for intense heat and typical mid-summer humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday before inching up into the middle, if not upper 90s every afternoon through Saturday.

At the same time, heat index values of 100 degrees or more can be expected and there’s little signal for much rain. That could change over the weekend, as a front may approach from the west, hopefully upping our rain chances and cooling our temperatures back down.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

