Trains stopped over the weekend after truck gets caught on railroad tracks in Wingate

Another truck got caught on the train tracks crossing North Main Street on Saturday evening.
Another truck got stuck on the train tracks in Wingate on Saturday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - For at least the fourth time this year, a truck got stuck on the railroad tracks in a Union County town this past weekend.

On Saturday, just before 8:30 p.m., a truck hauling a trailer full of cars became caught on the tracks crossing North Main Street in Wingate.

Unlike in other recent instances, authorities were able to stop trains before any collisions could occur on Saturday.

This year alone, trains have plowed into trucks stuck on the tracks three times, and over the past three years, more than 20 trucks have gotten caught.

Collisions happened twice in January, and another happened in early June.

3 Train Collisions Reported In Wingate In 2023
Train collides with tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in Union County
Wingate residents concerned after two train crashes occur within span of a week

Officials have said in the past that landing gear on trailers has gotten caught on the rails, leading to such incidents.

Because the issue has happened so often, the Town of Wingate has reached an agreement with CSX, NCDOT and NCDOT Rail to fix the crossing. That work is scheduled to be completed in the next 12-18 months.

Related: Leaders seek improvements to problematic Wingate train tracks after collisions

