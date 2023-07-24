Trains stopped over the weekend after truck gets caught on railroad tracks in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - For at least the fourth time this year, a truck got stuck on the railroad tracks in a Union County town this past weekend.

On Saturday, just before 8:30 p.m., a truck hauling a trailer full of cars became caught on the tracks crossing North Main Street in Wingate.

Unlike in other recent instances, authorities were able to stop trains before any collisions could occur on Saturday.

This year alone, trains have plowed into trucks stuck on the tracks three times, and over the past three years, more than 20 trucks have gotten caught.

Collisions happened twice in January, and another happened in early June.

Officials have said in the past that landing gear on trailers has gotten caught on the rails, leading to such incidents.

Because the issue has happened so often, the Town of Wingate has reached an agreement with CSX, NCDOT and NCDOT Rail to fix the crossing. That work is scheduled to be completed in the next 12-18 months.

