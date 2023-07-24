Salisbury attorney appointed as co-lead counsel over Camp Lejeune litigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A well-known Salisbury attorney has been appointed as the co-lead counsel over litigation dealing with contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

According to a press release, on July 19, 2023, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina appointed Mona Lisa Wallace of Wallace and Graham, PA to serve as Co-Lead Counsel for plaintiffs in litigation centered in North Carolina over cancers and other severe illnesses relating to contaminated water at the United States Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune.

Camp Lejeune is a 246-square-mile base located in Onslow County, North Carolina with miles of beaches that make it a major area for amphibious assault training. The proceedings relate to the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, a bipartisan bill signed by President Biden on August 10, 2022.

The law allows qualified individuals exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 to pursue claims for compensation. During the pertinent times, the water at Camp Lejeune was contaminated with chemicals including benzene, trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PCE), and vinyl chloride. Exposure to these chemicals can cause myriad conditions including kidney cancer, nonHodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia, liver cancer, bladder cancer, Parkinson’s disease and others.

“It is a great honor and responsibility to be appointed by the Court to be able to represent the military families in their progress toward swift and fair justice. I look forward to dutifully carrying out my duties as Co-Lead Counsel,” said Mrs. Wallace.

