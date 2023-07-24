PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Run Kannapolis 5K Series fall schedule Is here

Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand.
Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced four races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run will be held in downtown Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees.

All the runs will take place on a Saturday morning and include a one-mile fun run.

Thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand.

In addition to the awards, runners receive from the host organization, there are also great prizes and recognition from the City based on the total number of runs completed.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all four races now and save 25%.

2023 Run Kannapolis Fall Series Host Organization

9 a.m., August 19– Shooting Star 5K                                     Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

8 a.m., September 16– 5K Race for Peace                           The S.T.U.D.I.O.

8:30 a.m., October 14 – Wonder Run 5K                               Kannapolis Education Foundation

9 a.m., November 11 – 5K for Heroes                                   Old Armor Beer Company

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.
Troopers: 1 dead after Lincoln Co. crash
Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
GEMS: Gaston County I-85 crash leaves one person dead
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
She was last seen on Gaston Street Ext. in Lincolnton
Lincolnton Police search for missing 22-year-old woman
University Pointe Boulevard shooting
CMPD: Shooting in Northeast Charlotte leaves one man dead

Latest News

60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
Trains stopped over the weekend after truck gets caught on railroad tracks in Wingate
Another truck got stuck on the train tracks in Wingate on Saturday evening.
Trains stopped over the weekend after truck gets caught on railroad tracks in Wingate
Mona Lisa Wallace is the founding partner of the law firm of Wallace & Graham, P.A. She has...
Salisbury attorney appointed as co-lead counsel over Camp Lejeune litigation