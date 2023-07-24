Run Kannapolis 5K Series fall schedule Is here

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced four races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run will be held in downtown Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees.

All the runs will take place on a Saturday morning and include a one-mile fun run.

Thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand.

In addition to the awards, runners receive from the host organization, there are also great prizes and recognition from the City based on the total number of runs completed.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all four races now and save 25%.

2023 Run Kannapolis Fall Series Host Organization

9 a.m., August 19– Shooting Star 5K Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

8 a.m., September 16– 5K Race for Peace The S.T.U.D.I.O.

8:30 a.m., October 14 – Wonder Run 5K Kannapolis Education Foundation

9 a.m., November 11 – 5K for Heroes Old Armor Beer Company

